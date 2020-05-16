Passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 in his 93 year. Loving husband to Muriel for nearly 72 years. They were married on July 3, 1948 in Hamilton. Dad will be remembered by his children; Joseph (Sheila) and Alyssa (Don). Special grandfather to Joshua, Mandi, Steven and Paul. Edward will also be remembered by his siblings Genevieve, Loretta and Stanley (Dorothy). Dad was predeceased by his two sons Paul, Matthew and his brother Walter. Uncle Eddie will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway, entrusted with arrangements.



