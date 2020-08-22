Ed passed away peacefully at St. Josephs Hospital, Hamilton, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Norma. Loving father of Dave and his wife Pam, Sheila, and Bruce and his wife Sandy. Dear grandfather of Kaitlin, Jennifer, Jonathan and Ryan. Predeceased by his siblings. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Stoney Creek Cemetery, on Monday, August 24th. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated.