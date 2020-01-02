|
|
It is with sadness that the family of Edward "Eddie" McLean announces his passing at the age of 87, on December 30, 2019. Ed was born in Loggieville, N.B. on March 17th, 1932. Ed is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara. Loving father of sons, Mike (Laurrie), Ron (Marilyn), Greg (Elvira), Jeff (Sandy), and daughter Kelly (Rick). Loving Papa to many grandchildren, Ashley (Tarek), Hanna, Matthew (Jessica), Luke, Kyle (Michelle), Brad, Ciara, Kevin (Jessica), Desjanee (Nick), Daisean, Deandre, and great grandchildren Sekai, Macen, Travis, and Kaleb. Dear friend to Yvette Johnson. Ed was a life-long lover of sports; playing, coaching, routing for, or watching. Always full of pride watching his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids any hobby they tried. He was a man of many stories. We were never sure if any were true. Ed was also a long-time member, and past president of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 163. A special thanks to all the staff at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. A celebration of Life will be held for Ed, Saturday, January 4th from 1-4 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 163.