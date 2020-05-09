Ed Oleksuik (Big Ed) of Combermere, Ontario passed away on April 30, 2020 due to complications of a stroke suffered April 28. Cherished husband, best friend, and smooth dance floor partner to Irene, married over 66 years. Loving father of 4. Theresa(Gary) MacDonald, Ed Oleksuik Jr., Rick(Cara) Oleksuik, Kim(Elvin) Fennema. Grandfather to Melissa(Pat), Robyn, Branden, Ian, Joselyn & Quinn. Great Grandchildren, Jaxon, Sirena & Tessa. Predeceased by his parents John & Katherine Oleksuik & brother, George Oleksuik. Survived by sister Elsie Peters, & brothers Jerry & David(Shelley) Oleksuik. Ed was an outdoorsman with a love of fishing and hunting. But his number one love, Irene, was his partner in life. Together they raised 4 children at the home they built on Nebo Road in Hannon, Ontario. Retired from Stelco 20" Mill in 1987. After retiring Ed & Irene moved to Combermere to their lakefront property in 1992 and enjoyed many road trips with lifelong friends Tom & Charlene, Angelo & Mary. We all have fond memories of Ed & Irene's gracious hospitality, and their stock pile of homemade wine. Their home was and still is like Grand Central Station, a gathering place for many family, friends and neighbours. Hosting annual pot luck get togethers with neighbours. Yearly hunting & fishing trips with his sons, Eddie & Ricky. Always available to lend a helping hand or some sound advice, Dad always put his family before himself. A proud man, he was an avid fisherman, hunter and great story teller. With Dad he called it like he saw it. No B.S. He always helped Mom with the housework. He dirtied - she cleaned. She cooked - he ate. It was all about 50/50 with Dad, but when Mom had a stroke in 2016 Dad really stepped up 100%. As hard as it was he took care of her. Learning to cook and care for her, showed much love. Ed will be remembered in stories told by those of us, family & friends, who survive him. We will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart & Stroke or Diabetes Society would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. Please sign the Tribute Wall at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store