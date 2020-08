Passed peacefully at the age of 90 on August 6, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton. Loving husband of Stanislawa, beloved father of Andrzej and Aneta, and dear djadja of four grandchildren. A special thank you to Fr. Henryk for his support. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Polish Church on Tuesday August 11 at 9 am followed by cremation. Arrangements entrusted to TRUSCOTT, BROWN & DWYER FUNERAL CHAPEL.