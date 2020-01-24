|
|
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Sunday January 19, 2020 at the age of 82. He will be deeply missed by his children Susan and Stephen (Olivia). Ed was also a loving "grandfather" to Lucy the Schnauzer He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Katherine (nee Yakymchuk) and brother Orest. We hope you're working very hard in Heaven Dad, we will love and miss you forever. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOMES, Burlington (905-632-3333). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 24, 2020