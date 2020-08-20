1/
Edward Raymond (Ted) Phibbs
Suddenly, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease, at West Haldimand General Hospital, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with family by his side. Ted Phibbs, beloved husband of Gail (nee Barr) for 53 years. Loving father of Mike and Sheri, Ray and Tracey and Sarah and Andy Howarth. Proud Grandpa of Laiken, Jared, Charlotte, Kaitlin, Jack, Jared (Buck), Hayley, Jayden, Emma and Daniel. Brother and brother-in-law of Bettee Ann and Claude Labrie, the late Paul (Penny), Joyce (the late Ken) Nicks, Janet (Brian) Farley and Dave (Mary Alice) Barr. Predeceased by his parents, Jack and Helen Phibbs. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ted was an avid Jarvis Lion and enjoyed working to make his community a better place to live. He loved watching his children and grandchildren as they carried on his love for sports. A public visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, you must RSVP through the funeral home website. Masks are mandatory inside the funeral home. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Garnet United Church Cemetery. If desired, donations to Garnet United Church or the West Haldimand Hospital and Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated. We would like to thank Dr. Katherine Phillips, Dr. Heather McLeod, all the nurses and support staff for their care and compassion. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
