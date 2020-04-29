|
Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Connie Gilbey (August 2, 2007). Loving father of Brian Gilbey and his wife Nora. Cherished grandfather of Bailey, Courtney and Jack. Predeceased by his siblings Robert and Joan. Roy was a 43-year employee of WABCO Vehicle Control Systems and a long-time member of St. Luke's Anglican Church in Burlington. Special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Joseph Brant Hospital, South Tower, 7th floor 100 for their care and compassion. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family interment at St. Luke's Anglican Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Roy are asked to please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 29, 2020