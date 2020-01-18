|
|
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Edward Thomas Maude on January 15, 2020. He was the husband of Judy (nee Spencer), father to Bill, Christine (John), John (Jen), a fun and loving grandpa to his many grandchildren, and cherished brother of Barbara (Joe), Edna (David-deceased), and Jack (Vicki). Predeceased by his parents Edward and Kathleen Maude and his sister Margaret. Ed was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed cooking and music. He loved time spent with family playing guitars, singing and doing his genealogy researches. The passing of Ed leaves a hole in the hearts of many. His presence will be missed. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME,1167 Guelph Line Burlington, ON L7P 2S7, 905 632-3333, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 7-9 P.M. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, visitation 9:00 A.M. followed by the service starting at 10 A.M. Love always, your family
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020