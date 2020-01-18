Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Maude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Thomas Maude


1952 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Thomas Maude Obituary
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Edward Thomas Maude on January 15, 2020. He was the husband of Judy (nee Spencer), father to Bill, Christine (John), John (Jen), a fun and loving grandpa to his many grandchildren, and cherished brother of Barbara (Joe), Edna (David-deceased), and Jack (Vicki). Predeceased by his parents Edward and Kathleen Maude and his sister Margaret. Ed was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed cooking and music. He loved time spent with family playing guitars, singing and doing his genealogy researches. The passing of Ed leaves a hole in the hearts of many. His presence will be missed. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME,1167 Guelph Line Burlington, ON L7P 2S7, 905 632-3333, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 7-9 P.M. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, visitation 9:00 A.M. followed by the service starting at 10 A.M. Love always, your family
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -