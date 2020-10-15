Born in Hamilton October 29, 1930. Ed passed away on October 7, 2020 from complications related to pneumonia. He is survived by his wife Anne, his sons; Shane, Martin (Buck), and Quentin, brother Robert and Sister, Ellen and five grandchilden and three great-grandchildren. Ed grew up in Hamilton and in 1952 met Anne who had recently emigrated from England. They were married in Hamilton in 1952 and settled in Oakville in 1960 where they lived until 2014. Ed loved to ski and sail. He and the family skied every winter weekend at Cedar Springs Ski Club in Orangeville. In the 70's Ed wrote a weekly ski column for the Hamilton Spectator. Ed was a long time member of the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club. He started sailing as teenager and after sailing as a crew on many different racing yachts he and Anne bought their own 28 foot sailboat in 1970. His family will miss his, often unique, points of view and his wealth of stories. His family plans to hold a Celebration of Life to remember him next summer when, hopefully, it is safe for friends and family to gather.



