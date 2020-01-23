|
It is with heavy hearts the family announces Ed's passing at Brantford General Hospital. Beloved husband of Donna, father to Terry (Julie) and Shelley Watson. Grandfather to Courtney (Sean) and Caitlin. Predeceased by his parents John and Vera and his younger brother David. Survived by his sister Olivia. Will be missed by his brothers-in-law Jack and Ken. One of Ed's passions in life was the auction sale business in Rockton and buying and selling antiques. His favorite hobbies were fishing, playing golf and baseball, watching the Blue Jays and listening to the Blues. Ed loved his family and enjoyed the Friday night family card games. Our Friday nights will not be the same without him. As per Ed's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. Arrangements entrusted to Thorpe Brothers Funeral Home and Chapel in Brantford.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020