Edward William KOBYLINSKI
Passed away peacefully in his 77th year at home surrounded with his family by his side on Monday, September 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years to Francine. Loving Dad of Kelly (Terry). Fun loving Papa to Jessica, Justin ( Alessandra) and great-Papa to Kailey. Dear brother of Stan (Susie), Joe (Val), and the late Joanne and Pat. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Edward was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 36. Cremation has taken place. A gathering to remember and celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. We also would like to give a special thanks to the Pallative team who provided an excellent service during his battle with cancer. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 23, 2020.
