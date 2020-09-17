1/
Edward William Luciow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Collingwood General Hospital, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in his 69th year. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (2016). Loved father of Amanda Luciow (Mike). Dear brother of Jim Luciow (Yvonne), Anne Laba (Alex) and Harry Luciow (Linda) and brother-in-law of Donna Marlow (Jim). Cherished son of the late Pauline and Michael Luciow and son-in-law of Marjorie and the late George Robson. Uncle of Amy Wilkinson (Cory) and Chris Wilkinson (Amy). Ed will also be missed by his special pal Michelle. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Graveside interment service will take place at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Ed's Book of Memories at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Liver Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved