Passed away at Collingwood General Hospital, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in his 69th year. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (2016). Loved father of Amanda Luciow (Mike). Dear brother of Jim Luciow (Yvonne), Anne Laba (Alex) and Harry Luciow (Linda) and brother-in-law of Donna Marlow (Jim). Cherished son of the late Pauline and Michael Luciow and son-in-law of Marjorie and the late George Robson. Uncle of Amy Wilkinson (Cory) and Chris Wilkinson (Amy). Ed will also be missed by his special pal Michelle. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Graveside interment service will take place at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Ed's Book of Memories at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Liver Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.