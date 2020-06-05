Peacefully at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in his 91st year. Loving husband of the late Edith. Dear father of Edwin and granddaughters Rebecca (Joshua) and Jesecca (Ty). A special thank you to Grandview Lodge, especially Creekview staff. He touched the lives of so many people and will be greatly missed by all. Cremation has taken place; a private family interment will be held at a later date. "We love you, Papa."