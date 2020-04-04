|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving wife of 75 years to husband John, mother to 6: John Jr (Shirley Christensen), Roy, Laraine (George Brooks, deceased), Steve (Ann Lohnes), David (deceased), Jane (Jim Weatherbee). A grandmother to 11: Gracie (William McMahon), Wesley (Samatha Gray), Jeff (Stephanie Lycans), Christopher, Eric (Maria Voso), William, Kevin (Katie Bassett), Julie (Sebastian Chabot), Jenna (Charles Guardia), Tracey (Jon Roberto), Michael (Jennifer Peckford). A great-grandmother to 13 and a great-great-grandmother to 1: Alyssa, Isabella, Annaliese, Lincoln, Laura, Piper, Julian, Lianne, Ashlyn, Brynn, Jasper, Serene, Quinten and Jace. She was the second child of Edward Berry and Winnifred Billingham of Hammersmith London England, sister to Thelma, Ted and Peter, she was the last of her family. May would marry her "flyboy" RCAF veteran John Powell in London England on April 20, 1944. May, as she loved to be called, would await John's return from WW2 in Hamilton Ontario, where he was employed at Proctor & Gamble, to start their incredible 75-year journey together. May sold Avon for a short period of time. She became a Ti-Cat and Blue Jay fan for most of her life watching games on TV into her 90's. Her favourite players were Chuck Ealey, Willie Bethea, Speedy Banks and Joe Carter. May was a huge animal lover having cats and dogs for the vast majority of her life. May and John spent 30 years celebrating their anniversary at their condo at the Southwinds Beach and Racquet Club in Barbados, May's favourite vacation place. The only time they missed was for their 50th, when the family surprised them with a Limousine ride to Hotel accommodations, dinner and tickets to a Blue Jay game; the Jays won! We wish to thank all the doctors and nurses at the Hamilton General Hospital in wards 8, 6 and 5 for the loving care during her last days. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations to the H.S.P.C.A. or a would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020