Eileen D King
KING, Eileen Doris With great sadness, the family announces the passing of their Mother, Eileen. Predeceased by her loving husband Edward (1989) and also her longtime companion Len Marshall (1998). She will be sadly missed by her children, Audrey (Steve), John (Linda), Jean (Guy) and Barbara (Mike). Also her grandchildren David, Paul, Neil, Mathew and Alex and her great grandchildren Tyler and Jarvis. As per Mum's wishes, cremation has taken place. If so desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
