It is with heavy hearts that we mark the passing of Eileen Dorothy Westaway (nee Clark, born June 5, 1927, Guelph, ON), of Burlington, ON at the age of 92. She was a devoted wife to her predeceased husband Richard John Westaway. She will be deeply missed by her children, Dorothy (Robert Schan) of Burlington; Rick (Linda) of Corbeil, ON, Frank (Mary Jayne) of Hamilton, ON and Michael (Myra) of Calgary, AB. She is survived by three wonderfully caring sisters; Fran (Niagara Falls, ON), Judy (Welland, ON) and Ruth (Fonthill, ON). Eileen lost her older brother Donny when both were toddlers. She is survived by nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. She loved attentively listening to their stories and always, as an intuitive mother, asked how they were doing. As well as raising four children, Eileen worked as an accountant and "Girl Friday" for Burlington Parcel Delivery Service and was instrumental in expanding the business and taking on future business ventures. Mom also worked hard as a custodian at Glenwood and Central Public schools. Eileen never pined for the limelight, she liked working behind the scenes. Mom had eclectic tastes and interests in her life. She was not enamored with cooking but she did make killer cabbage rolls and scalloped potatoes. She enjoyed a glass of white wine, a great mystery book and a "wee dram" here and there was appreciated. She loved listening to the Scottish bagpipes and singing to "Danny boy". Eileen loved volunteering her time (60+ years) at the Burlington Little Theater (BLT) where she met great long-time friends (Bonnano's), escaped into another world and practiced her trade as a prop-maker. She was made an honorary life member at the BLT. In addition, Eileen was an active member of the Burlington Eastern Star and the Brant Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed wintering in Florida and sharing Disneyland with her family made her happy. Eileen had a quiet disposition but she would give her opinion if asked. She was very thoughtful and never judged; Mom was a great role model for her children. She was witty and laughed easily to the end. Her scene is finished and the curtain falls. The audience rises in ovation. Mom, you had a full life. We will miss you. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carpenter Hospice. The Westaway family is very appreciative of the attention, compassion and care our mother received at the Carpenter Hospice. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020