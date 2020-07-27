1/
Eileen FARRELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Cama Woodlands Long Term Care, Burlington on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Brendan (1990). Loving mother to Martin (Lynne) Farrell, Sean Farrell, and Tracey (Chris) Bowden. Cherished Nana to Brendan, Connor, Eamon, Stephen, Bethany, and Joshua. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church (287 Plains Road E, Burlington) on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For those who wish memorial donations to CNIB would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved