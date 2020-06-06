Eileen FLANNIGAN
May 26, 1939 - June 1, 2020 "I'm leaving now on my final journey with my Bill. I have been very blessed here with my wonderful family. My children, Lisa Flannigan, Kelly Flannigan and Laura, Lori (Flannigan) Sajder and Steve. My beautiful grandchildren, all gifts from God, Zack (Kayla), Corey, Alana, Adriana, Nathan, Christopher, Justin (Kaytlyn), Erin, Mackenzie, Maddy, Mason, Miley and my great-granddaughter Berlin. Also my chosen daughter, Sherry Hodge (Bobby) and her girls Chelsea, Meagan, Natalie and Bobby. My loving friends through it all Donna Smallwood and Ted and Pam Aylan Parker and all of my friends who have gone before me. My brother Harold Kendrick (Judy) and family, and Stephen Kendrick (Cristy) and family. I am forever thankful for the loving care given to me while at The Meadows LTC and the wonderful friends I have met along the way. The greatest gift that you, my children can give me is to love each other and always remain a family in memory of your Mom and Dad" A private family visitation and cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamilton SPCA. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
