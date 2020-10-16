1/1
Eileen Marie TURBITT
Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of John Turbitt for 52 years. Loving mother of Lisa Turbitt (Chris) and John Turbitt (Rocky). Eileen will also be missed by her extended family and friends. As per Eileen's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Eileen to Glaucoma Research Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated. The Society will be having an online fundraiser Sunday, October 18th. https://www.glaucomaresearch.ca/ www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 16, 2020.
