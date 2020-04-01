|
STEWART, Eileen Muriel It is with sadness we announce the passing of Eileen on March 30, 2020 in her 93rd year. Loving mother of Debbie Boscolo, Kevin Stewart and Lana Pedro. Loving Grandmother to Amanda Snowball (Stewart), Michelle Stewart, Shannon Pedro, Colleen Stewart and Erin Pedro. Great grandmother to Dante, Skyla, Logan, Emma, Ayva, Madison and Jack. Many fond memories with her husband Neil Stewart who passed away in 2002 and family. One of the most memorable was taking her grandchildren to Disney Land. She is predeceased by her 7 siblings. A grand lady who will be greatly missed. Friends are welcome to visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com where Cresmount Funeral Home will webcast her celebration of life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020