Heaven has gained another angel. It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that Roy announces the unexpected passing of his loving wife and best friend, Eileen, on June 1st, 2020. Adoring and devoted mother to Jeff (Michelle), Andy (Jenni) and Lisa (Greg). Extremely proud and doting G-ma to Riley (Lyndsay), Emma (Wes), Jessica, Jordyn, Carter, Kai, Hali, Payton, Emily and many fur babies who always knew that Grandma had a treat and a cuddle for them. Dear little sister to Anne and Murray (Sondra). Will be missed by sister-in-law Mary (Marv), brother-in-law Don (Millie), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Ron, sister Jean, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Mary and brother-in-law Al. Eileen was so proud of her family and she spoiled them rotten, always ready with a treat for the grandchildren or a small gift she just picked up somewhere. Rain or shine, she never missed sporting events, school concerts or special occasions. She absolutely loved everything about nature and animals, feeding many birds and squirrels in the beautiful yard that she and Roy created together. Over their 56 year marriage, Roy and Eileen travelled many places together and they especially enjoyed exploring our beautiful country by car. They had many adventures, from coast to coast, and they particularly loved the province of Newfoundland. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home, Paris, Ontario. In accordance with Eileen's wishes, cremation has already taken place. The family will announce a time and place for a Celebration of Life once restrictions due to Covid-19 have been lifted. In Eileen's memory, donations to the Brant County SPCA would be appreciated by the family. She adored animals, especially those who needed to be saved. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca 519-442-2200 "We miss you so much already, but we will see you again someday."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 4, 2020.