It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Eileen Riley (nee Michor) in her 83rd year on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Riley (2019) for 63 years. Loving mother of Lynn Boyd (Wayne), Karen Cunningham (Fred), Dawn White (Steve) and Alan Riley (Denise). Cherished grand- mother to Christine, Nicole (Devan Penney), Daniel, Traci, Geoffrey, Kirsten, Matthew, Myles, Michael and great grandmother to Lillian, Fiona and Madelyn. Predeceased by sister Lillian Michor, as well as brothers George, Lloyd and Reginald. Eileen retired from Stelco after 23 years of service. She volunteered at Neighbour to Neighbour and Theatre Aquarius and was actively involved with various clubs and activities at St. Elizabeth Village. Eileen leaves behind many extended family and friends. A very special thank you to dedicated staff members on wards 7 South and 6 South at the Hamilton General Hospital for their outstanding care of our Mother. A Private family service will be held. There will be a memorial mass and celebration of life at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations made to Neighbour to Neighbour would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020