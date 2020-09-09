Eileen Ruggles

1/1
Passed peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Russell (2016). Dearly loved and always missed by her children Terry, Bob, Christine (John Muir), Rusty and Don; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and sister Eva (Harry Elburg). Predeceased by siblings Gerald, Alan, Doris, Jack, Roy, Jean and Don. Eileen was a long time member of the CWL, 5 Pin Bowler and Lawn Bowler. Friends will be received by the family on Thursday afternoon and evening from 2-4 and 6-8 at Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. To attend, please sign up at https://signup.com/go/LUbqjJt. Eileen's Mass will be held at ST. AUGUSTINE'S CHURCH, 58 Sydenham Street, Dundas on Friday at 10:00 a.m. To attend the Mass, please sign up at https://signup.com/go/yHTNWzX. Cremation will follow. If you so wish, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Augustine's Church, would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Eileen's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 9, 2020.
