Dr Elaine “Peppi” Paula Gordon passed away peacefully at home on Friday May 22nd 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Toronto to Frank and Eva Gordon (both deceased), survived by her loving brothers Alan (Carol) and Manny (Chris) and predeceased by her sister Fern and mother and father in law Joseph and Jean Connolly, she is mourned by her devoted husband Stuart Connolly, children Katie (Michael), Joseph (Taflyn), Ben, and Adam (Arina), brother in law John (Kim), sister in law Jennifer (Ken), and longtime caregiver and friend, Rati Ramratan, among many family, friends and colleagues. Elaine was born into a traditional Jewish family, attended Hebrew Day school then Forest Hill Collegiate. She found her true calling at Hamilton’s McMaster University Medical school in 1973 then met her future husband Stuart during internal medicine training. They set off to Stanford University for post-doctoral training in cardiology. Returning home she married Stuart, moved to Lowville where they would live for 36 years together, and joined the cardiology faculty at McMaster University. Elaine leaves a lasting legacy among the medical community at Hamilton Health Sciences. Her devotion, thoroughness and meticulous focus on patient care were a source of inspiration to her colleagues and trainees. Elaine lived a full and rewarding life, raising four children while maintaining an active social life with an incredible humour and energy that was uniquely hers. She enjoyed the Bruce trail, singing in the Shaarei Beth El synagogue choir, family ski trips, cottaging, hosting parties, watching the Raptors, musical theatre, ballet, and live music. Never letting cancer or strokes alter her spirit, she enjoyed trekking through Rwanda and Alaska and swimming at the cottage in her final years. She loved a good joke and Jewish life and ritual were a source of great pleasure to her. Her family remained a lasting joy until the end. For full obituary and funeral details: https://uhmc.ca/gordon-elaine-paula-md/ In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to support Shaarei Beth El Synagogue.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.