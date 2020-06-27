Elaine Besner Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Elaine Smith on June 20th at home in her 59th year. Beloved wife of 8 years to Brian. Loving mother of Tom and Evan Besner. Dear Grandma of Caleb. Dear sister of Dennis Grasley and predeceased by her brother Bob Matheson. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Elaine will be lovingly remembered for her dedicated work at Neighbour to Neighbour with the reading program. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will take place at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Monday, June 29th from 7-9 pm. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. Donations can be made to Neighbour to Neighbour would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved