It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Elaine Smith on June 20th at home in her 59th year. Beloved wife of 8 years to Brian. Loving mother of Tom and Evan Besner. Dear Grandma of Caleb. Dear sister of Dennis Grasley and predeceased by her brother Bob Matheson. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Elaine will be lovingly remembered for her dedicated work at Neighbour to Neighbour with the reading program. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will take place at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Monday, June 29th from 7-9 pm. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. Donations can be made to Neighbour to Neighbour would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.