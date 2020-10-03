1/1
Elaine Dorothy FAWCETT
Passed away peacefully at Arbour Creek Care Centre on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of the late John "Len" for 55 years. Cherished mother of Cari and her husband James Bedford, Jon and his wife Nikki. Much loved grandmother of Kate and Eve. She was the only child to her late parents Dorothy and Norman Armistead. Dear sister-in-law of Linda and her husband Gerry Cooper. Will be lovingly remembered by her niece Melissa. Elaine had a true love for spending time in the kitchen cooking and baking; always making everyone's favourites. She thoroughly enjoyed her time entertaining friends and family. She was also a long-time member of Stoney Creek United Church. Cremation has taken place. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
