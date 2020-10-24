It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of Elaine Ferguson (Brewer) at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on October 19, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother to Jeffrey (Veronica). Cherished by her granddaughter Molly. Elaine is survived by her siblings Linda (Terry), Sherry (George), Patty (the late Vic), Carolyn (the late Kerry), Teddy, Douglas, Tricia (Terry) and Richard (Debbie) as well as her mother-in-law Marion and brother-in-law Doug (Audrey). Predeceased by her parents Lorraine and Gus (Loretta). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will also be fondly remembered by her special friends Shelley, Tim and Dave. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. If so desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.



