Elaine KOWCH
1932-07-09 - 2020-07-30
On July 30, 2020, Elaine passed away peacefully at home in her 89th year, with her family by her side. Beloved mother of son Roger Dale (Denise) Sullens, daughter Cynthia MaryAnn (John) Castiglione. Baba will be dearly missed by grandchildren Lucy (Donats) of Vancouver, Jessica (Scott) and Andrew. Elaine will also be missed by her sister Melvina Babiuk of Swan Plain, Saskatchewan, many nieces and nephews, especially Elaine (Jim) Stewart, and Gary Duthie of British Columbia, along with many friends especially long time close friend Joseph Garito whom Elaine always considered part of the family. Elaine was proud to be born and raised on a farm in Swan Plain, Saskatchewan. Elaine's career as a primary school teacher took place in Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Ontario after which she retired after 33 years and travelled extensively around the world. May you find peace in knowing that your loving sister is home at last with the Lord, predeceased by mom (Mary) and dad (Metro), Anne, Walter, Lena, Nellie, Minnie, and Katherine. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
