Peacefully at St. Joseph's hospital in Hamilton on Sunday April 19th, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Harry Sweetlove. Dear mother of Lorraine (Gary) Mordeca of Caledonia, Bob(Mary) of Russell, On and Douglas (Machiko) of Japan. Also survived by grandchildren Brian, Jennifer, Eric, Greg Malony (Annie) and Terry Maloney (Charity) and great grandchildren Annwyn, Saeren, Teagan and Flynn. Will be sadly missed by sisters Mary Elizabeth (Glenn) McTavish and Carol (Ernie) Pagnacco. Predeceased by parents Wilfred and Lorraine Reinhart and twin sister Lorraine. A private family interment has taken place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. If so desired memorial donations to the Kidney Association of Canada would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.
