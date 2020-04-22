Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Elanie May SWEETLOVE

Elanie May SWEETLOVE Obituary
Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital Hamilton on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Harry Sweetlove. Dear mother of Lorraine (Gary Mordeca) of Caledonia, Bob (Mary) of Russell, ON and Douglas (Machiko) of Japan. Also Survived by grandchildren Brian, Jennifer, Eric, Greg Maloney (Annie) and Terry Maloney (Charity) and great-grandchildren Annwyn, Saeren, Teagan and Fynn. Will be sadly missed by sisters Mary Elizabeth (Glenn McTavish) and Carol (Ernie Pagnacco). Predeceased by parents Wilfred and Lorraine Reinhart and twin sister Lorraine. A private family interment has taken place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. If so desired memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020
