Peacefully at her home after a valiant battle with breast cancer, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 58. Loving mother of Cody Krick (Vannessa), and Christina McMaster (Bradley). Cherished Nama of Caiden, Raelyn, and Mason. Beloved daughter of Francesco and Rita De Carlo. Dear sister of Angelo De Carlo (Beth), and aunt of Meagan and Anthony. Elda will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, and cousins in Canada, Italy, and the U.S.A., and by her many friends. She was proud to be part of the 'Pink Warriors on Parade" in Waterdown. Most of all Elda loved her family and they will forever keep her in their hearts. Many thanks to the nursing staff from VON, especially to Cheryl, for all of their care and support. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. To attend please go to the funeral home website to sign up or call 905-689-4852. If you have a treasured photo with Elda please bring it along with a memory written on the back as a gift to the family. A Private Family Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, as expressions of sympathy donations to the Breast Cancer Society
would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com