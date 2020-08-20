1/1
Elda Maria (Mary Krick) DE CARLO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at her home after a valiant battle with breast cancer, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 58. Loving mother of Cody Krick (Vannessa), and Christina McMaster (Bradley). Cherished Nama of Caiden, Raelyn, and Mason. Beloved daughter of Francesco and Rita De Carlo. Dear sister of Angelo De Carlo (Beth), and aunt of Meagan and Anthony. Elda will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, and cousins in Canada, Italy, and the U.S.A., and by her many friends. She was proud to be part of the 'Pink Warriors on Parade" in Waterdown. Most of all Elda loved her family and they will forever keep her in their hearts. Many thanks to the nursing staff from VON, especially to Cheryl, for all of their care and support. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. To attend please go to the funeral home website to sign up or call 905-689-4852. If you have a treasured photo with Elda please bring it along with a memory written on the back as a gift to the family. A Private Family Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, as expressions of sympathy donations to the Breast Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved