|
|
Eleaner Bernice Reid of London, formerly of Burlington and the Riverside Golf Community in Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the University Hospital in London, Ontario on Friday, January 10, 2020 in her 94th year. Eleaner is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Robert Reid of London; by her children Sandra (Jim) Jeffery of St. Catharines, Barb (Mike) Abel of St. Thomas, Bob (Heather) Reid of St. Catharines, and Bill (Lida) Reid of London; by her grandchildren Barbara (Rodd) Gibson and their children Mathew and Abby, Kim (Gary) Edmands and their children Jacob and Reid, Jim (Amy) Jeffery and their children Kate and Annie, all of St. Catharines, Michelle (Chris) Holder and their children Aiden and Chase, Jen (Jeff) Crow and their children Callie, Claire and Carter, all of St. Thomas, Max Reid and his children Hailey, Brooklyn and Mackenzie of St. Catharines, and Wes Reid of London. Eleaner was born in Toronto to the late Percy and Anne Shepherd. She was a member of the Anglican church and with her husband Bob, enjoyed golfing, travelling and was an avid Toronto Blue Jays and Maple Leaf fan. Eleaner felt blessed by the love of her family and she will forever be in our hearts. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Shawn Jackson Funeral Home, 31 Elgin Street, St. Thomas (519-631-0570). Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Eleaner's life will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, 397 Springbank Drive, London on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service. A private interment of ashes will take place at Elmdale Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Donations in memory of Eleaner can be made to a . Personal condolences to the family can be sent to www.sjfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020