Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
Peacefully at the Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, January 31, 2020. Eleanor Marlene Degruchy of Burlington in her 71st year. Beloved wife of Bill Gilmore. Loving mother of Craig Degruchy (Jennifer) and Jason Degruchy (Michelle). Dear grandma of Carley, Megan, Jordan, Benjamin and Jackson. Dear sister of Debbie, Lynda and William. Predeceased by sister Charlene. A Private family service has been held with Interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020
