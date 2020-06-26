ELDRIDGE, C. Eleanor It is with great sadness that the family of Eleanor Eldridge announces her passing after a series of illnesses, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Eleanor will be lovingly remembered by her children, Diana, Susan, and Ken. Eleanor will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Michelle, Nicole, Stephanie, Rebecca, Caitlin, and Ty, by her sister, Ruth, and her brother George. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Kenneth. No funeral service is planned. Interment will take place on the anniversary of her marriage to Kenneth, at which time the two will be reunited for eternity. A celebration of life will be held following the interment. Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Eleanor to: Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada 110-1525 Carling Avenue Ottawa, ON, K1Z 8R9



