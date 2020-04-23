|
Eleanor Carolyn Haines (nee Clarke) died on April 21, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Ontario on May 2, 1933, she lived most of her life in Ancaster. Eleanor was the daughter of the late Reginald and Sarah Clarke. She is survived by her brother Philip Clarke and his wife Kay (nee Nettleton) of Kemble, and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was an accomplished pianist and violist and taught piano to adult students as well as preforming in the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra and small groups. Her life was music until she was forced to stop due to hearing problems. For the past several years she has lived in Owen Sound area and passed away peacefully at Kelso Pines Retirement Lodge. Visit Eleanor's online memorial at www.woodfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020