|
|
(1929-2020) Eleanor Dorothy Hutton (Age 90) of Anson Place (Hagersville) arrived in heaven Sunday, April 12, 2020. Eleanor has left behind her daughter Karen Collver (Donald), her beloved grandchildren Lacey and Logan Collver. Eleanor was a second mother to Jim Riley and Darlene Bradley (Chris). Retired employee of Dofasco Tin Mill after 33 years of service. There will be no funeral due to the unfortunate circumstances of the Covid-19 outbreak. There will be a private burial on Thursday, April 16, 2020 for immediate family. The burial will take place at Chapel Hill in Stoney Creek. On-line condolences may be made at www.marlattfhhamilton.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020