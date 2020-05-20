Passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 in her 99th year, Eleanor Eilene Millar of Lowville. Predeceased by her loving husband Keith. Beloved and endeared mother of Donna Millar (Doug) of Lowville, and deeply cherished aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of Anne (the late Bill) Colling, Becky (Kevin), Kelly Anne (Ten), Spencer, Emerson and Lilyanna, and many other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Elwood (Mary), Lorne (Joan), and Alvin (Joan). Dear sister-in-law of Jean Millar-Hanneson, Mabel Davey, Marion Millar and Joan Colling. Eilene was an active member of the Lowville community and Lowville United Church her entire life, where she and Keith farmed and market gardened. Starting at 10 years of age, she would go to the Farmers' Markets in Hamilton and Burlington with her parents and then Keith. In later years, she and Donna could also be found every Saturday morning at the Milton Market with their crafts and Eilene's ever-popular perennials as well as at many craft shows. In 2019 Eilene was awarded with Special Recognition for over 60 years at the Burlington Farmers' Market. She was truly the matriarch of the market. Eilene's great passion and talent for music was well known and for many years she and Keith and their band the Millars' Orchestra played for local dances, weddings and special occasions. Even into her later years, one of her greatest enjoyments was sitting at her organ or piano and entertaining her family. Eilene will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lowville United Church Cemetery, where a private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lowville United Church would be appreciated as an expression of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.