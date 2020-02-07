|
|
Vignault, Eleanor G. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Joseph's Hospital on February 5, 2020 in her 95th year. She is gone to be reunited with her husband Gordie and daughter Dorothy. Much loved mother of Raymond DeCoste(Carol), Marie Pilon(Victor), Gord, Bill(June), Denise Ferby(Bill) and her son in law Larry Page. Grandma/Nanny will be sadly missed by 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is survived by her brother Eddie DeYoung and predeceased by her sister Betty Benoit. She was employed for many years at the Sudbury Memorial Hospital. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (Between Mohawk and Fennell) on Monday February 10, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020