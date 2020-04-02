|
|
Eleanor (Lea) Frances Harding (née Horne), age 84 years, died peacefully in Dundas ON, early Monday morning, March 30, 2020 . Lea is predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Richard Masters Harding. She is survived by an adoring family of four children, Patricia (Harding) and Brian Cameron, Susan (Harding) and Jason Sheper, Steven Harding, Kerin Harding and Frank Keller; Eight grandchildren hold her memory dear: Geoffrey and Blair Cameron, and their wives Lita and Rachel respectively, Miquela and Dylan Sheper and spouses Andrew Skinner and Amelia Haskell-Sheper, Sara (Harding) and Shayne Shyiak and Amy Harding, Gavin and Madeleine Keller. She is missed by eight great grandchildren, Clara and Theo Cameron, Maxwell and Esme Cameron, Inika and Emma Skinner, Leo and Lily Sheper. In addition, her brother William Horne, Dannie (predeceased) from London, Ontario, her nieces, Jen Finck (Gerry) and Stephenie Horne (Andrew). Also brother in law and sister in law Jim and Mary Harding from Collingwood and their children Joseph and Shireen. Lea lived large, eager for new experiences. A life-long learner, she graduated Queen's University 1959 while already the mother of 2, and later as a mother of 4, pursued graduate studies at OISE/U of T. A born educator, her career as a high school English teacher and then Department Head of Guidance later extended into volunteer roles of ESL tutor both locally and internationally. At a community level, she provided foster care for an adolescent youth and rallied a rural neighborhood to sponsor a Vietnamese refugee family during the peak of the Boat people crisis. Lea was a classically trained and improvisational pianist with perfect pitch. Parties and sing-a-longs were her forte. Gardening, stained glass design, water colour/pastel sketching, community theatre, and especially writing were her creative outlets. Her published book "African Destiny" is among her many accomplishments. Eleanor was curious about everything, including religion. Her Bahá?í beliefs prompted global travel and social action, and contributed to raising a family that is united in its love for her and who honour her memory. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private family ZOOM Memorial will be held at Marlatt Funeral Home 195 King St. West Dundas, Wednesday April 1, 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at McKee Cemetery in Wellington County at 1:30 p.m. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, to be announced. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Wentworth Lodge, as well as Sandy, Marilyn and Mieke for years of exemplary, personal and compassionate care of our beloved matriarch, Eleanor Frances Harding.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020