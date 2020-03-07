|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ellie Lavin on March 4, 2020, at home in her 84th year. Beloved wife to Donald for 48 years. Loving mother of Trudy Mackenzie (Dan), Kevin Goodall, and step-children Donna Graham (Duncan), Barb Lavin, and Dennis Lavin (Carol). Dear grandmother of Brent, Sara, Ruthlyn, Ritamay and great-grandmother of Autumn Eleanor Davis. Dear sister of Doris. Predeceased by her siblings Ann, Marie, Jack, Joe and Ed. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., Hamilton on Sunday, March 15th from 11-1 p.m. followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Burial to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Firestone Insitute for Respiratory Health at St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020