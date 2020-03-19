|
With great sorrow, we announce the passing of our family matriarch, Eleanor Porter. She began her journey to the land of the Creator on March 17th, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of Carmen. Loving mother of Kathy (Rod), Terry, Gary (Donna), Jan, Bill (Brenda), Shelley (Sonny), Kelly (Neale) and Jody. Dear grandma to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also will be remembered by sisters-in-law Helen, Sheila and Glenda; brothers-in-law Victor, John, Sherwood and Dave. Predeceased by parents Chauncey and Ruby Williams; siblings Hazel and Shelbert; son Wayne; granddaughters Kirsten, Kylie, and Taylor Rose; sister-in-law Elizabeth; and great-niece Melissa. Respecting her wishes, the family will honour her life with visitation at the Styres Funeral Home, 1798 4th Line, Ohsweken on Thursday, March 19th from 1-9 p.m. Funeral service and burial will be held at the Lower Cayuga Longhouse on Friday, March 20th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020