|
|
Peacefully at Victoria Hospital on Thursday, January 30, 2020, E. Ruth (Betzner) Boyd in her 88th year. Beloved wife for 52 years of the late J. Alvin Boyd (2011). Dear mother of Susan and her husband Greg Hall of Red Deer, Alberta, Jennifer Boyd of Toronto, and Mona and her husband Andrew Garde of Oakville. Loving and loved Granna of Blake (Angela), Brent (Leah), Corry (Harley), Hazel and Manon, and Great-Granna to Hawksley and Rosie. Predeceased by her parents Clancy and Dorothy (Temple) Betzner and brother Donald of Dundas. Before her marriage, Ruth Betzner was a teacher of French and German at Eastwood Collegiate, Kitchener, and was a descendant of Samuel Betzner, one of the first four families to arrive in what is now Waterloo County, coming by covered wagon from Pennsylvania in 1802. She was devoted to her family and a longtime active member of Metropolitan United Church, London. Visitation on Wednesday, February 5 from 2-4 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James St. at Richmond, London. The funeral service will be conducted at Metropolitan United Church, 468 Wellington Street, London on Thursday, February 6 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Private interment Woodland Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Metropolitan United Church, Heart and Stroke Foundation or the would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020