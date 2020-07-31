1/1
Eleanore Isabel Hewitt
Entered peacefully into rest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at West Haldimand General Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Hewitt (2019). Loving mother to Dan (Rosalind), Bradley (Ruthanne) and Carl (Lynn). Dear grandmother of Nadine (Liem), Alyssa (Scott), Meagan (Brandon), Mark (Ally), Paige (Kyler), Derek, Tyler (Jenna), Brendon (Marynelle). Great-grandmother of William and Maisie. Loved sister of Gerald (late Betty-Lou) and Byron (Barb). Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends. A special thank you to all staff at West Haldimand General Hospital for all of their care and compassion. A private family service will be held at Miller Funeral Chapel in Caledonia on Saturday, August 1, 2020. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Palliative Care Room at West Haldimand General Hospital.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 31, 2020.
