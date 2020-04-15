Home

Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Elemir Richard Nicholas KOLOSNJAI

Peacefully on Saturday April 11, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital Richard Elemir Nickolas Kolosnjai passed away from cancer in his 78th year of life. Husband to Maria. Beloved son to Amalija Skarvinko (and the late Ivan), son to Joakim Kolosnjai. Beloved father to Kevin, Richard (Angie), Stacey (Kevin F), Yvonne (Wayne J), Allen (Deanna M), Jessica and step-father to Estefany Perez. Loving grandfather to Christopher, Joshua Natalie, Nathan, Krista, Danielle, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Olivia, Sophia and Isabella. Rick will be greatly missed by his siblings, Mary (Joe), Helen (Guy), and brother Mike (Kathi) and his cousins, nieces and nephews in both Canada and Serbia. Due to current health regulations, a private funeral will take place at Cresmount Funeral Home at 322 Fennell Ave. E. in Hamilton. A celebration of life will take place when permitted. Richard's final resting place will be at the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery at 681 Mud St. E. in Stoney Creek. A heartfelt thanks to the exceptional staff at Juravinski hospital for their outstanding service love and attention.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020
