It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elena Sarno at home on May 12, 2020 in her 64th year. Beloved daughter of the late Michele and Carmela Sarno. Loving sister of Filomena and Antonio Sarno. Beloved Auntie of Vera Fey Sarno. Elena will be sadly missed by her friends especially Margherita Videla. At Elena's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com One short sleep past, we wake eternally And death shall be no more; Death, thou shalt die.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.
