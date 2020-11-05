1/1
Elena SAVINI
Peacefully in her sleep on November 3rd, 2020, in her 102nd year. Elena is forever reunited with her husband Umberto. Predeceased by her parents Sabatino and Santina Tavani. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Giovanni and Annina Tavani, the late Guido and Elvira Tavani, the late Nicola and Carmela Tavani, the late Ettore and Benita Tavani, and the late Ginaldo and Elda Tavani. Born in Poggio San Vittorino, Teramo, Italy, Elena came to Canada with her husband in the 1950s. She loved spending time with her brothers and their families. Elena will be fondly remembered for being a passionate cook and we will never forget her delicious gnocchi, her frequent travels, and devotion to her gardening and knitting. Special thanks to Willowgrove Long Term Care for the compassionate care they provided to Elena over the years. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. (near James) on Friday November 6th from 11a.m. - 1p.m. All guests must practice physical distancing and wear a face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the visitation room. A Funeral Mass will be offered at All Souls Church on Friday, November 6th, 2020, at 1:30p.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. The same public health restrictions shall apply at both the church and the cemetery, in addition to restricted capacities. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Rimani sempre nei nostri cuori. Riposa in pace, Zia.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 5, 2020.
