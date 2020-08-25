We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Elia Travaglini in her 95th year on Monday August 24, 2020. She is dancing again with the love of her life Alfonso (2002). Adored and loved by her children Simonette Pagliuso (Carmen), Laurette Travaglini-Carnegie (Robert), Mary Berlingieri (Aldo). Proud, loving, nonna to Paul Pagliuso (Jean), Stefan Pagliuso (Meaghan), Blake Carnegie (Sara), John Paul Berlingieri (Andrea), Robert Berlingieri (Amey) and Daniella Meschino (Michael). She was nonna tutu to Carson Pagliuso, nonna nonna to Marcus, Nicholas and Lucas Berlingieri, Mara Berlingieri and Eva Meschino. Beloved sister of Elio Francolini (deceased), Maria Buresta, and Marisa Perruzzini. She will be missed by nieces, nephews, and cousins in Italy, Canada and the US. Born in Fossombrone, Pesaro, Italy she left her family behind in 1958 and came to Canada with Alfonso, 2 small children and one on the way. She was a beautiful, strong and talented seamstress. She was the smiling face of Ottawa Street where she worked in textiles and made lifelong friends. She will be missed by all her many friends at Bella Vita Day Program Villa Italia (she enjoyed every minute there), Sons of Italy, Sherwood Bowling league and St. Margaret Mary Parish. Mom was happiest when she was with family and friends enjoying a wonderful meal, drinking some vino, enjoying music and of course, dancing. Always the social butterfly, she and dad were the life of every party. They taught us to be strong, loving, grateful and always to be the best that we could be. The family wishes to thank Dr. L. Lagrotteria, Dr. Levine, and the nurses in CTU Central St. Joeseph's as well as the VON Palliative Care Team for their care. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 20 Idlewood Avenue, Hamilton on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Please call for mass time. Private family entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. Due to Covid 19 please be aware that there may be a wait time upon entering the funeral home for the visitation due to capacity restrictions. Wearing of a face mask and giving your contact information at reception is mandatory. Your patience is very much appreciated. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Terry Fox Foundation for Cancer Research would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca