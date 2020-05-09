Born April 23, 1924 in Big River Saskatchewan, passed away May 3, 2020 at the age of 96. Survived by daughters, Edith (Richard) and Barbara, grandsons Alex (Brittany) and Michael. Predeceased by husband Albert Coker, brothers Stewart and Gordon Johnston, sisters Rhoda and Ella. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Cayuga Community Church. Crema- tion has taken place followed by private family interment at cemetery. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.