It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Elisabeth, at the age of 86. Peacefully, surrounded by family, she leaves behind daughters Janet (Bill), Heidi (Kyle) and granddaughter Rose (Jacob). Elisabeth will be dearly missed by Kerron, whom she was a caregiver for 18 years, along with dear friends Inge, Werner, Shirley, Debbie, Heidi, Karen and Bob. Elisabeth emigrated from Germany at the age of 20. She was a hard worker who eventually became self-employed. Her most accomplished business being the Vienna Restaurant in Hess Village, and was proud to be the first "Fuller Brush" lady on Hamilton Mountain. As per Elisabeth's wishes, there will be no service. Cremation to take place. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Memorial contributions to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated by the family
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020